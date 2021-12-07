Fall commencement ceremonies at Kansas State University are taking place Friday and Saturday, and will feature multiple student speakers, musicians, and marshals.
On Friday, president of the K-State Salina Student Governing Association Jonathan Martin will give the student address and serve as student marshal at the KSU Salina commencement. Martin is a senior engineering technology major from Bennington.
Commencement ceremonies at KSU Salina begin at 7 p.m. Friday in the campus’s Student Life Center.
On Saturday, the Manhattan campus will host a full day of graduation ceremonies, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Bramlage Coliseum with the College of Arts and Sciences.
• Cora May Astin of Manhattan, bachelor’s candidate in elementary education, will deliver the student address at commencement for the College of Education at 10 a.m.
• Abbi Davenport of Bentonville, Arkansas, senior in music education, will sing the national anthem and alma mater at commencement for the College of Education at 10 a.m.
• Riley Moore of Kansas City, Missouri, bachelor’s candidate in finance, will deliver the student remarks at commencement for the College of Business Administration at 11:30 a.m.
• Ali Carlton of Topeka, sophomore in applied music, will play the processional and recessional at the College of Education commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. and the College of Business Administration commencement ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
• Summer Santillana of Leoti, bachelor’s candidate in agricultural economics, will be the student speaker at commencement for the College of Agriculture at 1 p.m.
• Andrew Dorsch of Manhattan, bachelor’s candidate in bakery science and management and food science and industry, will deliver the student reflections address at commencement for the College of Agriculture at 1 p.m.
• Molly Killilea of Shawnee, bachelor’s candidate in communication sciences and disorders, will be the student speaker at commencement for the College of Health and Huma Sciences at 2:30 p.m.
• Mary Dredger of St. Mary’s, master’s student in music, will play the processional and recessional at commencement for the College of Agriculture at 1 p.m. and the College of Health and Human Sciences at 2:30 p.m.
• Columba Herrera-Gonazalez of Topeka, bachelor’s candidate in computer science, will deliver the student address at commencement for the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at 4 p.m.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said these are the first fall commencement ceremonies to take place indoors, in-person, since December 2019.
More information on K-State fall graduation can be found online at k-state.edu/graduation.