Kansas State University is preparing for fall commencement ceremonies this weekend.
Ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. Friday in Bramlage Coliseum with graduate students receiving their degrees. Herman “Mogri” Mongrain Lookout, a master Osage language instructor and founding director of the Osage Nation Language Department, will receive an honorary doctorate. Lookout also will deliver the Graduate School commencement address.
The K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will hold graduation ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday there. The speaker will be Brian Youngers, owner and CEO of Ad Astra Flight Group, an aircraft management company based in Wichita.
On Saturday, commencement begins at 8:30 a.m. in Bramlage with the College of Arts and Sciences. Researchers Myron “Mike” and Elaine Jacobson will be the speakers. College of Education graduates will receive their degrees at 10 a.m., and the speaker will be Katie Buhler, a fourth-grade teacher at West Elementary School in Wamego.
College of Business Administration students will receive their degrees at 11:30 a.m. John D. Lageman, a retired senior vice president of sales and marketing at Deere & Company, will be the speaker.
At 1 p.m., College of Agriculture students will cross the stage. Blake Flanders, president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, will be the speaker.
That ceremony will be followed by the College of Health and Human Sciences at 2:30 p.m. Josh Umbehr, a Wichita-based family practice physician, will be the speaker. Commencement activities wrap up at 4 p.m. with the College of Engineering. The speaker will be David C. Everitt, retired president of the Agriculture and Turf Division of Deere & Company.
Graduates are asked to arrive one hour before the start of their commencement ceremony. Graduates received a GradPass via email earlier in the week, which they must print off and keep through the processional and beginning of the ceremony. Graduates’ passes will be scanned during the ceremony which will show the student’s name on the screen in Bramlage.
All students, participants and attendees are required to wear masks, following K-State’s mask mandate for all indoor spaces on university property. Tickets are not required to attend, and seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors to Bramlage will open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
University officials said tailgating is not permitted during commencement activities, and the ceremonies for each college should last about an hour. Parking for Bramlage is available in the east and west lots. Campus officials recommend graduates and guests attending commencement for the colleges of arts and sciences, business administration and health and human sciences should park in the west lot. Grads and guests attending ceremonies for the colleges of education, agriculture and engineering are asked to park in the east lot.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said these are the first fall commencement ceremonies to take place indoors, in-person, since December 2019. University officials expect to hand out a total of 1,610 degrees this weekend. That includes 1,060 bachelor’s degrees, more than 270 master’s degrees, and more than 60 doctorates. In addition, more than 220 students are earning their degrees through distance education.
During fall 2020 commencement ceremonies, the university conferred 1,459 degrees to graduates.