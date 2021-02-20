Volunteers with K-State Research and Extension’s free income tax assistance program has helped area residents submit more than 130 tax returns since it returned earlier this month.
The program, which is operating out of the Manhattan Public Library, offers free basic tax preparation assistance for taxpayers with a low to moderate household income.
Gary Fike, county extension director, said at Thursday’s Riley County Commission meeting that the program is offering three tax preparation methods this year, including one-on-one appointments, drop offs with a review of documents and no-contact drop offs.
According to the National Society of Accountants, Fike said the average savings for a non-itemized return is $188, so the program has so far saved its 133 clients $25,000 total. The average refund of its clients has been a little over $1,800.
“The one fallacy that we’re still doing some education on is unemployment benefits are taxable and people don’t realize that,” Fike said. “When they apply for it, they don’t have any taxes taken out and then they get surprised when it comes time to file. We’ve gotten several people who have decided to go ahead and get that taken out of their check.”
Fike also said volunteers have been encouraging people who had no income last year to file taxes anyway if they hadn’t received either of the two federal stimulus payments, so those can be sent out now.
“We’re trying to serve as many people as we can, and at this rate we should be at that 600-level we’ve had the last couple of years,” Fike said. “It’s going really really well, very busy and a little bit crazy sometimes.”
In-person appointments are available noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Manhattan Public Library, but they must be booked online beforehand at www.riley.ksu.edu or by contacting vitataxes@gmail.com or 785-565-6426. Drop off services also can be reached at the same email or calling 785-477-8877.
The contact-free service is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Riley County Extension office and requires users to email vitataxes@gmail.com to send over necessary documents.