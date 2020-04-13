Students won’t be coming back to K-State until fall at the earliest, as provost Charles Taber announced Monday that the university will continue exclusively to offer online classes in the summer.
In a letter to the K-State community, Taber said officials made the decision now to give students and faculty more certainty heading into the summer months.
“We do not want to repeat our disruptive spring experience of transitioning from in-person to remote classes in one week,” he said. “We believe this certainty combined with reduced online fees will help with enrollment. This decision should also provide faculty and staff with the time needed to convert in-person summer school classes to online and to enhance our remote advising and student support offerings.”
K-State will offer most of its online classes at a standard tuition rate and will waive all other fees — including college/departmental and privilege fees — save for a $70 online learning fee per credit hour. A few programs, such as professional and postgraduate programs, are not included in the reduced tuition model.
In late March, K-State announced it would allow students to opt into its existing A/Pass/Fail grading system without penalty to their program progress or financial aid. However, the university announced it would not continue the modified version of that grading structure into the summer.