Kansas State University assistant state climatologist Matt Sittel is shown during an Sept. 21 interview in his office at the Throckmorton Plant Sciences Center. Sittel said all of the state’s nine climate divisions are under a rainfall deficit this year, averaging just 6.2 inches of precipitation, or 75% of the state’s annual average. As of Oct. 26, the current rainfall deficit year-to-date in northeast Kansas is 4.79 inches.
Kansas State University climate and agronomy experts say this year’s drought — one of the worst they’ve seen — has affected crop production yields.
K-State assistant climatologist Matt Sittel said all of the state’s nine climate divisions are under a rainfall deficit this year, averaging just 6.2 inches of precipitation, or 75% of the state’s annual average. The current rainfall deficit year-to-date in northeast Kansas is 4.79 inches as of Oct. 26.
“Thirty-three percent of Kansas is now in D4, the worst drought category,” Sittel said. “That’s the highest in the state since 2013, and it’s also the highest of any state in the nation right now.”
For the growing season beginning April 1, northeast Kansas is 4 inches below the normal rainfall amount. Sittel said the averages range across the university’s cooperative weather observation stations, from 2.5 inches to 7.7 inches below normal, respectively. He said west central and southwest Kansas have the biggest deficits, with one citizen weather observer in Hodgeman County reporting no rainfall since Sept. 23. (This was prior to Friday’s rain in a decent chunk of the state).
K-State agronomy professor Ignacio Ciampitti told The Mercury this year’s drought has been “one of the worst” he’s seen, and it’s affecting harvest yields. For the corn harvest, Ciampitti said production in Kansas is down by nearly 20% compared to 2021. This year’s average yield is about 120 bushels per acre statewide, compared to 140 bushels per acre last year.
“I think most of that is due to two things,” Ciampitti said. “The drought of course, but we also had a lot of heat.”
Ciampitti said many ag producers who grew corn but couldn’t harvest their fields because of the hot, dry conditions, chopped their crops into silage because yields were extremely low.
“I always say, mainly for corn, that it’s quite sensitive to drought and heat,” Ciampitti said, “and especially when those two things come together.”
If a lack of rain and hotter conditions linger, Ciampitti said more ag producers will find more empty corn kernels in their crops. Also, he said some corn plants may never produce ears, marking an “extreme consequence” of drought and heat.
“One thing that’s been common this year is incomplete corn ears,” Ciampitti said. “You open it and look and find many sections completely empty. In some plants it’s up to 50% empty, no kernels.”
Ciampitti said corn can exhibit signs of stress well before plants begin dying. If the leaves on corn stalks appear to be curling, or look similar to pineapple leaves, then the crop is showing a symptom of drought. He said he’s observed the same situation with soybeans this year, although any stress indicators in soybeans usually appear over the hottest summer months.
“Soybeans typically can recover quickly (from a hot dry period),” Ciampitti said. “This year, the weather didn’t even give soybeans a chance to do that.”
The state wheat harvest also suffered from a lack of rain. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Small Grains Summary released on Sept. 30, Kansas wheat production dropped to 244 million bushels this year, compared to last year’s figure of 364 million bushels. Average yields for 2022 were down to 37 bushels per acre, well below the average of 52 per acre last year and 45 per acre in 2020. The Kansas Wheat Commission reported last month that topsoil moisture rated 81% very short to short, with the soil layer just beneath the surface even dryer at 86% very short to short.
Ciampitti said this year was an extremely challenging for ag producers, who are trying to overcome a lack of soil moisture through various methods, such as rotating crops and diversifying planting times.
“We need to find where the weather may help us recharge the soil moisture profile,” Ciampitti said, “to carry us into next season, so next summer’s crops are in much better shape. If we stay as dry as we are now through April and May, we’ll be in really bad shape.”