Kansas State University climate and agronomy experts say this year’s drought — one of the worst they’ve seen — has affected crop production yields.

K-State assistant climatologist Matt Sittel said all of the state’s nine climate divisions are under a rainfall deficit this year, averaging just 6.2 inches of precipitation, or 75% of the state’s annual average. The current rainfall deficit year-to-date in northeast Kansas is 4.79 inches as of Oct. 26.