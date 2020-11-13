The coronavirus was an ever-present part of the 2020 election cycle, and the U.S. now has some idea of the ways it impacted how people voted and who they voted for.
Voters cast their ballots disproportionately by mail this year, often reflecting how their chosen candidates talked about both voting by mail and about the virus itself. In turn, the pandemic also affected how the presidential candidates campaigned.
Timothy Shaffer, associate professor in the department of communication studies and director of the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State, said the way each candidate talked about mail-in ballots was reflected in how his supporters voted.
“We saw the rhetoric of President Trump in that discussion and questioning the veracity of mail-in ballots,” Shaffer said. “Biden campaigned for them and pushed hard.”
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo told the Riley County Commission in the lead-up to the election that his office was processing higher-than-average numbers of mail-in ballots. Vargo told The Mercury on Friday that the county accepted 9,536 mail-in ballots in 2020, a 631% increase from the 2016 presidential election. In 2016, the county received 1,304 mail-in ballots.
It certainly changed how each candidate reached out to potential voters, Shaffer said. Biden held physically distant events and virtual events, while Trump held full rallies as he had before.
“Biden campaigned in the mode of saying coronavirus is the primary issue,” Shaffer said. “He did not campaign in the way we expect candidates to do. The idea of going to online spaces is counter to what we see from President Trump. He said we can’t let it consume us and chose to take a different approach.”
Nathaniel Birkhead, associate professor in K-State’s political science department, said people’s biases colored how they viewed candidates’ positions on coronavirus response, rather than the response influencing their opinion of a candidate. People who followed Trump’s lead tended to view the pandemic as a less serious issue, and Biden’s supporters emphasized public health measures.
“How you fell into that camp in April affects your thoughts on response,” Birkhead said. “Those biases affect how you think we handled it.”
Birkhead said it appears some people cited coronavirus response as one of their reasons for voting, but he thinks that is probably because it is a current issue and therefore on people’s minds.
“It was one factor among many,” Birkhead said. “If not that, it would have been the handling of the Supreme Court nomination, or immigration.”
Shaffer said this divide is representative of a larger polarization in American politics. He said the U.S. has stayed in more of a campaign mindset the last several years, rather than that rhetoric ramping up in the lead up to an election as it typically does.
“It comes in cycles,” Shaffer said. “It gets heightened around an election and then it dissipates. We haven’t had that. ... (Trump) kind of stayed in a campaign disposition.”
Shaffer said this will be a challenge as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic, because it will require a collective response to a nonpartisan issue that has become politicized.
“How do we address a shared problem if we don’t have an interest in engaging each other?” he said. “That’s our central problem.”