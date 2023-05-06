pond k-state

Landowners can slow the increase of algae by allowing grasses and forbs to grow around a pond.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State University fisheries and aquatics specialist Joe Gerken said dead fish in a pond could be a result of algae that robs the pond of oxygen.

Gerken said filamentous algae –commonly called pond moss – can form when a pond fills with sediment and sunlight hits the bottom of the pond, increasing plant growth.