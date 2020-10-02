K-State's fall enrollment has dropped to its lowest point since 1997.
The Kansas Board of Regents released enrollment numbers for all of its system universities and colleges Thursday.
K-State reported a headcount of 20,854 students. This is a decrease of 865 students or 4% from fall 2019’s enrollment of 21,719 students.
In fall 1997, K-State's enrollment was 20,306 students.
This fall, K-State reported a 5.5% decrease in undergraduate students (17,210 in 2019 to 16,257 in 2020) and a 0.8% dip in doctoral students (1,314 to 1,304).
The university also reported a 2.1% increase in veterinary medicine students (467 to 477) and a 3.2% increase in master's students (2,728 to 2,816).
K-State experienced the second-largest percentage drop among the state universities. Fort Hays State topped that list with a 5.5% decrease — from 15,908 students in 2019 to 15,033 in 2020.
Regents and K-State officials said the pandemic has created a situation where enrollment is down across the state and nation.
Overall, all Regents college and universities decreased 8.1% going from 179,847 students in 2019 to 165,251 in 2020.
All types of post-secondary schools saw a decline, including a 3.5% drop among the six state universities, a 10% drop for Washburn University, the only municipal university, a 14.1% drop among the community colleges and a 9.4% drop among the technical colleges. Manhattan Area Technical College is down 12% with its enrollment decreasing from 906 students in 2019 to 797 students in 2020.
Cowley Community College is the only Regents university and college that experienced growth this fall, increasing from 2,463 students to 2,475 students, an increase of 0.5%.
Officials said the downward trend extends beyond the pandemic.
“However, the pandemic has also converged with longer-term challenges facing enrollment, including a steady decline in the college going rate of Kansas high school graduates," Regents President and CEO Blake Flanders said in a statement.
For K-State, the declining in enrollment started after reaching a peak of 24,766 students in the fall of 2014. Since that time, K-State has dropped 15.8% or 3,912 students.
However, Karen Goos, K-State's vice provost for enrollment management, said the university's strategic enrollment management efforts are showing progress with a 7.5% increase in applications before the pandemic.
"Our 4% drop is much lower than expected, and we know the next year will bring strong opportunities for growth when our new Missouri Tuition Match Program, providing in-state tuition to qualified Missouri students, takes effect in fall 2021," Goos said in a statement.