Kansas State University engineering students got the chance to help clean up a community devastated by a deadly tornado about year ago.

Ten students and faculty members in the K-State architectural engineering and construction science department went on a service trip to Mayfield, Kentucky, Jan. 8-13, to assist with debris clearing efforts. An EF-4 tornado struck Mayfield on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornado destroyed much of Mayfield’s downtown district as it entered the city after dark with winds up to 190 miles per hour. Twenty-two people were killed in and around Mayfield. More than 500 were injured.