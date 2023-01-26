Members of the K-State student chapter of the Association of General Contractors stand for a photo during their alternative break trip to Mayfield, Kentucky, Jan. 8-13 to assist with tornado damage cleanup.
Members of the K-State student chapter of the Association of General Contractors stand for a photo during their alternative break trip to Mayfield, Kentucky, Jan. 8-13 to assist with tornado damage cleanup.
From left, K-State senior Taylor Case, K-State architectural engineering and construction science department head Ray Buyle and K-State construction science professor Shannon Casebeer discuss their involvement in helping Mayfield, Kentucky, rebuild following a Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late on Dec. 10, 2021.
This still image from StormChasingVideo.com shows a nearly half-mile wide tornado tracking toward Mayfield, Ky., late on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornado destroyed much of downtown Mayfield and killed 22 people.
Kansas State University engineering students got the chance to help clean up a community devastated by a deadly tornado about year ago.
Ten students and faculty members in the K-State architectural engineering and construction science department went on a service trip to Mayfield, Kentucky, Jan. 8-13, to assist with debris clearing efforts. An EF-4 tornado struck Mayfield on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornado destroyed much of Mayfield’s downtown district as it entered the city after dark with winds up to 190 miles per hour. Twenty-two people were killed in and around Mayfield. More than 500 were injured.
The K-State group was led by construction science professor Shannon Casebeer, who is also the adviser of the K-State student chapter of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) organization.
“Within the U.S., there are AGC chapters in every state,” Casebeer said, “and the student chapter here at K-State is a subchapter of the AGC of Kansas chapter.”
The K-State AGC chapter organizes a volunteer service trip every year, Casebeer said, typically the week before students start spring semester classes. This time, the K-State group worked from 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. each day to finish demolishing homes wrecked by the tornado. Students also did some siding and drywall repair to a couple of homes. Casebeer said he could see Mayfield’s downtown area was “scoured” by the powerful tornado.
“Boy, if this was an EF-4, I’d hate to see what an EF-5 could do,” Casebeer said. “Homes were erased, entire businesses were erased, churches were erased, so obviously they have a huge need down there for help in getting their community rebuilt.”
Casebeer said the student chapter’s connection with the Fuller Center for Housing helped with planning the trip to Mayfield. The Fuller Center is a Christian nonprofit organization that builds or repairs homes for low-income families. Casebeer said the student chapter worked with the Fuller Center last year to repair homes in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Ida. This year, that connection aided the K-State group as they teamed up with students from the AGC chapter of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
Kevin Perry, Murray State associate professor of construction management and architecture, told The Mercury in an email that his students partnered with the K-State chapter through AGC’s professional memberships.
“One of those member contractors, BHS Construction in Manhattan, knew one of our local member contractors from nearby Benton, Kentucky, Pinnacle Inc., and put our two groups in touch,” Perry wrote.
Perry then contacted Casebeer and the K-State group to ask if Murray State could host them in the evenings and join them in the Mayfield cleanup effort.
“It was a win-win,” Perry wrote. “Because Mayfield is a small town, and since the devastation, there are not a lot of evening activities, so we invited the KSU folks to Murray for some food, fun and camaraderie.”
Taylor Case, president of the AGC student chapter at K-State, said she’s volunteered to build homes in the past through Habitat for Humanity, but this was her first time going on a service trip with the student AGC chapter. This was also her first time cleaning up after a natural disaster.
“We worked on two different houses while we were (in Mayfield),” said Case, a senior construction science and management major, “and we got to spend time with Murray State students in the evening.”
Perry wrote that the AGC chapter of West Kentucky paid for the K-State team’s dinner and bowling the first night of the trip.
“We had a blast, and it gave us a chance to get to know each other,” Perry wrote. “The next night we hosted (K-State) again in Murray at a local restaurant that has a trivia night contest, and we had two large tables of people eating and playing trivia. We really enjoyed meeting students and faculty from another institution.”
Ray Buyle, head of K-State’s architectural engineering and construction science department, said it was “very cool” to team up with Murray State University students to help people who’ve been impacted by a tornado. Buyle also went to Mayfield, and he said this was his third time cleaning up tornado damage on an AGC student trip. K-State AGC students also have assisted with disaster cleanup after the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri, and in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. The KSU AGC chapter has led a student volunteer trip for the past 15 years.
Buyle said Mayfield “looked like Armageddon” as they drove through the town, noting the number of bare concrete slabs where homes and buildings used to be. One example of the damage in Mayfield stuck with him.
“The tornado took out the town’s water tower,” Buyle said. “It picked up a school bus and launched it into the water tower and took it down. It even ripped the tower’s concrete foundation out of the ground.”
Radar scans of the storm as it struck Mayfield indicated the tornado had lofted debris up to 30,000 feet in the air. The tornado traveled 165 miles — the ninth-longest tornado track in history — and destroyed three other towns in western Kentucky before it dissipated. More than 80 people across the states of Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee died from the severe weather outbreak which spawned the Mayfield tornado.
Case, who is graduating in May, said it felt good to assist Mayfield residents who lost everything.
“It was awesome to be able to be there, and to put our hands to work and really help those people out,” Case said.