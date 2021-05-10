Kansas State University will allow vaccinated people to participate in outdoor events without a mask, but the change won’t happen until after graduation.
University officials announced a change to the mask policy Monday morning. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear masks while participating in outdoor events or activities, “except in certain crowded settings or venues such as live performances, parades, or sports events.”
The change takes effect May 17.
Until that date, people on campus are required to wear face coverings in all outdoor and indoor spaces.
The change comes after university officials reviewed the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask-wearing. As more people get inoculated against the virus, more institutions are reviewing their rules regarding masks.
The Manhattan city government’s mask mandate is due to expire on midnight May 16. The mandate for Riley County is no longer in effect.
In addition to the mask ordinance change, university officials will no longer require employees to disinfect classrooms and learning spaces each time a new class exits and enters. This change also takes effect May 17. Cleaning supplies are still available in classrooms, and employees will regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as restrooms and elevators.
Additionally, water fountains and water bottle refilling stations will return to service, beginning May 17.
Gatherings are still limited to 50 people, but after Aug. 1, the university will lift that limit and return to pre-pandemic processes for approving events and activities. KSU officials also are lifting restrictions for sponsored out-of-state and international travel, effective May 17.