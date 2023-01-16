The Douglass School, which was a school for Manhattan’s Black students during segregation, is a reminder of what people of color had to endure and also a symbol of their strength, said K-State’s diversity vice president.
Dr. Rana Johnson, Kansas State University’s vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, spoke Monday morning at the Community Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The theme was, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice.”
Members of the community, including new RCPD director Brian Peete and city commissioner Usha Reddi, gathered at the Douglass Community Center, 900 Yuma St., to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Pastor Lewis Smith from First Free Methodist Church sang. Manhattan’s MLK Jr. Memorial Committee organized the event.
Johnson first spoke on the former Douglass School, which is now the Douglass Center Annex at 901 Yuma St. (Douglass School was named for Frederick Douglass, but someone initially omitted the second “s,” so it’s spelled “Douglas School” in old documents.)
“January 2023 marks 120 years ago that the Douglass School was constructed,” Johnson said. “The polished wood floors, strong and sturdy walls, and the robust foundation was intentionally and infrequently designed to educate and uplift.”
The Douglass School first opened in 1904 and closed in 1962. It served as Manhattan’s de facto Black school when schools were required to be segregated.
“The chalkboards are still intact and reminders of important resources and tools at the time where papers and pencils at the black schools were scarce,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that the foundation of that school, like many others, was built to withstand tension and injustice.
“Think of your own foundation and the compilation of people who impacted your life and are responsible for the person you strive to become,” she said.
Johnson said that she is taking a proactive pivot in honoring King.
Proactive, Johnson said, means to create or control a situation cautiously having or showing awareness for future decisions.
“I have taken a proactive approach to life since college before making decisions, I consult with relevant and knowledgeable resources,” she said.
Johnson said pivot means to turn or to rotate in adjustment in order to adapt and improve.
“My mom taught me lessons about pivoting early in life,” Johnson said. “How many times have you made solid plans only to have them readjusted for a greater purpose of good?”
Johnson went on to say that God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things.
“Many occupants of 901 Yuma St., their foundations were assembled to empower and uplift them, their students, children, grandchildren, to address impending problems and concern,” Johnson said.
Johnson ended her speech by asking everyone at the event how they plan to honor King in the coming year.
“We are not where we want to be in 2023. However, we are not where we used to be,” Johnson said. “Today as we celebrate 94 years, we are thankful for his visionary leadership and the inspiration to be proactive pivoters.”