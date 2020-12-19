A newly renovated Derby Dining Center at K-State is scheduled to open at dinner Jan. 22.
The renovations include a new entry on the southeast corner of the building, newly configured community space on the first floor, a new single entrance to the food service area and a new open dining experience on the second floor.
The Bakery — scheduled to open Feb. 15 — will continue to operate on the first floor with a new customer service counter in addition to the online ordering services popular across campus and throughout the Manhattan community.
Built in 1965, the dining center was named after reference librarian Grace Derby.
Construction will be ongoing in some areas, but residents can expect full-meal service.