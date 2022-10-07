The Kansas government will fund several deferred maintenance projects at Kansas State University.
University officials announced Thursday that the Kansas Legislature authorized one-time funds to help with a list of deferred maintenance projects on campus totaling about $11 million. KSU will fund the projects with a one-to-one match.
K-State will move forward with 12 projects:
• College of Agriculture — Waters Hall first-floor remodel and replacement of outdated heating and cooling systems. $475,000 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $950,000.
• College of Agriculture — Entomology teaching lab improvements. Renovations to the entomology department teaching laboratories and replacement of outdated heating and cooling systems. $125,383 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $250,883.
• College of Agriculture — Gardens Quinlan Visitor Center repairs. Improvements to public areas and displays at the Visitor Center and repair of damage caused by severe water leaks. $45,000 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $95,000.
• College of Architecture, Planning and Design — 3001 Seaton Hall classroom renovation. Improvements to the functionality and capacity of 3001 Seaton Hall to create a flexible space. $308,000 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $616,000.
• College of Arts and Sciences — Bluemont Hall animal care facility improvements. Replacement of the heating and cooling system in the psychological sciences department animal care facility on the fifth floor of Bluemont Hall with a variable air volume air handling system. $450,000 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $900,000.
• College of Arts and Sciences — J.R. Macdonald Laboratory improvements. Replacement of the current specialized laser lab cooling system and internal water chiller systems by connecting both systems to the campus chilled water system to provide adequate environmental controls for the laser labs, and to sufficiently cool the lasers. $333,250 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $666,500.
• College of Education — Bluemont Hall first-floor renovation. Relocation of College of Education student success functions, including college leadership and the Center for Student Success, from the basement to the first floor of Bluemont Hall. $1.15 million of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $3.7 million.
• College of Engineering — West Seaton elevator refurbishment. Refurbishment of the elevator in the west portion of Seaton Hall to increase reliability, safety and access. $65,000 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $130,000.
• College of Health and Human Sciences — Science of Food lab renovation. Remodel of the Science of Food lab and kitchens in Justin Hall to increase use, update equipment and support current program needs. $227,500 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $455,000.
• College of Health and Human Sciences — Personal financial planning classroom. Upgrades to the design and technology in 329 Justin Hall to create a high-quality classroom to support the personal financial planning department. $211,977 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $423,977.
• Division of Information Technology and College of Engineering — University-wide and engineering data center renovation. Improvements to address cooling and humidity control, power redundancy and backup power availability and reliability. $1.5 million of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $3.3 million.
• Vice President for Research — Rack cage washer replacement. Installation of a new cage washer in Coles Hall to support animal research. $150,000 of deferred maintenance funds awarded; total estimated project cost is $300,000.
K-State officials declined to provide details on project timelines.
State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 581, also known as the Kansas Campus Restoration Act, in May. The bill established a dedicated fund within the state treasury for renovations and maintenance at public higher learning institutions.
K-State officials asked for input in June for which projects the university should tackle. In total, officials considered 17 proposals from across the university for $19.8 million. The Campus Planning and Development Advisory Committee review those proposals. The 17-member committee consists of university deans, professors, and student representatives.