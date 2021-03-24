K-State health officials have administered more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.
For the week ending March 19, nurses at Lafene Health Center administered 585 vaccinations, bringing the total amount to 1,565 since inoculations began Feb. 8.
K-State’s numbers aren’t included in the Riley County Health Department’s vaccine data.
The county has fully vaccinated 7,229 people and given the first dose to 7,247 people as of Wednesday.
The university is continuing vaccinations this week with a clinic Thursday for current students, faculty and staff who haven’t received their first dose of the vaccine. The clinic will be at the Peters Recreation Complex. Appointments are required and can be made through the patient portal on the Lafene Health Center website at k-state.edu/lafene.
A booster shot clinic will be held Friday for people who received their first vaccine dose in February. The university is asking people to park at the northwest end of the parking area for the Rec Complex.
Kansas is in phases 3 and 4 of the state vaccination plan. The new phase opens vaccinations to people between the ages of 16-64 with severe medical conditions.
People who are symptomatic, or who have been identified as a close contact and told to quarantine, are not eligible to receive a vaccine. If a person has already received their first dose from another facility, they are encouraged to schedule their second dose with the same provider.
According to the university COVID-19 data dashboard, 19 students remained in quarantine and 12 were isolating for that same week. K-State cleared 33 more students from quarantine, and another 12 left isolation.
Since the pandemic began, the university has confirmed 1,727 coronavirus cases for a positive test rate of 6.28%.
From March 15-19, Lafene confirmed 8 cases for a positive test rate of 0.82%.