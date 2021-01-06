A completely remote start to Kansas State University's spring semester is on the table as administrators closely watching the number of COVID-19 cases.
In a statement, K-State President Richard Myers said university administrators are working with various planning groups to address contingency plans for the spring semester, which will start Jan. 25.
“This includes the possibility of starting the semester in a completely remote learning posture,” Myers said.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said nothing has been specifically decided, but there are several different options for potential courses of action in case COVID-19 changes plans for the start of the semester.
"When students return back to their campus community, they need to continue taking their COVID-19 precautions," Geering said.
K-State has been in a hybrid learning method for the past several months, with students either attending classes virtually or in limited numbers in-person, depending on the course requirements. The university will remain in the third phase of its reopening plan. That means employees are encouraged to work remotely if possible and mass gatherings are limited to 50 or fewer people.
In his statement, Myers urged people to resist the temptation of succumbing to “pandemic fatigue,” and to maintain their resolve.
In Riley County, 22 people have died because of COVID-19. On Monday, The Mercury reported that 116 new cases of the coronavirus had been recorded since last Wednesday. In total since March, Riley County has noted 5,033 cases, with 283 active.
"Our intention is to assess the data and decide how to approach the coming term for all facets of the university," Myers said.