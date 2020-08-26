During the first week of school, K-State had 63 confirmed cases of the coronavirus at a 9.25% positive rate.
K-State released this information Wednesday as it launched its online COVID-19 dashboard to provide the number of tests and positive cases of the virus on campus.
Officials will update the data every Wednesday with the previous week’s numbers, according to a news release from the university. Information on the dashboard, at k-state.edu/covid-19/communities, will include testing data from Lafene Health Center, the number of students in quarantine and isolation and information on instructional modes.
For the week of Aug. 17 through 21, Lafene administered 678 tests with 63 positive results and 558 negatives. The cumulative numbers from March 17 through Aug. 21 show Lafene Health Center administered 2,332 tests. Of those, 183 or 7.85% were positive and 1,999 were negative.
There are 159 Manhattan students and one polytechnic student in quarantine on and off campus; 2 polytechnic and 49 Manhattan students are in isolation; and 20 of both have been cleared from quarantine and isolation.
The numbers on the dashboard are not indicative of all positive cases in people associated with K-State, rather they are the numbers from on-campus testing reported by Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus.
The data accounts for all tests performed at the center to students, including athletes, faculty and staff, the website stated. The figures from Lafene are included in the community-wide totals reported by the Riley County Health Department.
In an open letter, K-State President Richard B. Myers on Wednesday spoke of the dashboard as a means to keep the community abreast of the COVID data on campus. He also gave updates and clarifications to the campus safety measures.
The results of a survey reflected that students are in compliance while indoors but there appeared to be some confusion about the wearing of masks outside.
“Everyone — faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors, and visitors — must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in all indoor and outdoor spaces while you are on university property unless you are alone in your own private office or workspace or are alone outdoors,” he said in the letter.
To clarify guidance on acceptable face coverings and the use of face shields, the campus will use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of a “simple cloth face masks/coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Recommendations for fabric masks include two or more layers of densely woven fabric and appropriate fit, snug, but not too tight. The fabric should remain dry and the face mask should be replaced if it becomes wet.”