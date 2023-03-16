Wanted: More local weather observers.
The Kansas assistant state climatologist at K-State, Matt Sittel, is putting out a call for more people across eastern Kansas to report daily precipitation amounts as part of a regional program.
Sittel is also the eastern region coordinator for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS. The program, established in 1998 at Colorado State University, is a citizen-based project where people measure precipitation — whether that be rain, hail, snow or another form of earthbound liquid — at their home or business, and then report their daily totals each morning via the CoCoRaHS website or app. Sittel said the goal of the program is to obtain an accurate picture of where and how much precipitation falls across the U.S.
Sittel said this year marks the 25th anniversary of the CoCoRaHS network, with about 25,000 observers across the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Bahamas, and Canada.
“We have around 800 observers here in Kansas, but could always use more, as some parts of the state are better represented than others,” Sittel said. “Southeast Kansas has the fewest observers in the state, with no observers in Montgomery and Cherokee counties, and just one observer (each) in Labette, Neosho and Woodson counties. We would like to change that.”
Sittel, whose job includes tracking drought conditions across the state, said the Kansas Climate Office uses precipitation reports to assess drought conditions.
“Without reports, we have no idea exactly how much rain fell, which makes it more difficult to properly determine drought status,” Sittel said.
People often reach out to Sittel and the Kansas Climate Office, he said, with complaints that the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map is inaccurate in their area. But when Sittel asks them if they’ve reported what the weather was doing in their location, they tell him they have not.
“As we know in the wetter months, storms may impact one part of a county, or just one city, and not another,” Sittel said. “Without detailed data, we can’t determine exactly where rain was received and where it wasn’t. Our knowledge is limited to the few reports we get from airports and cooperative observers. We are missing a lot of territory with so few reports.”
Individual weather reports are also used by the National Weather Service for daily climate data-gathering, as well as local agencies that track municipal water supplies, groundwater availability, lake levels and flowing waterways.
To spur additional observers to join, Sittel said the national CoCoRaHS program is holding its own form of ‘March Madness.’
This competition between states is meant to draw in new observers during the month of March. Sittel said the state of Minnesota has won the competition for the last three years, and that he would like to see Kansas win this year.
“Kansas is the only state that supplies the official rain gauge used for CoCoRaHS free of charge to new observers,” Sittel said. “We do this because we value observational data. It’s critical to our mission to serve Kansans.”
According to the CoCoRaHS March Madness website, Minnesota has 404 new weather observation stations participating in the program as of Wednesday, So far for the month, Kansas has only had 16 people sign up.
For more details on the CoCoRaHS program or to register to be a daily weather observer, people can go to cocorahs.org.