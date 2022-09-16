Last month was among the warmest and driest on record for Kansas.
Kansas State University assistant state climatologist Matthew Sittel said August was the 7th driest since 2000. The previous month, July, also ranked as the 7th driest out of 128 years of state records.
Sittel released the climate summary report for August on Sep. 9. He wrote that all climate divisions across Kansas averaged below normal for precipitation with departures ranging from one inch in east central portions of the state to more than two inches in south-central Kansas. The least amount of precipitation was recorded in south-central and southwest Kansas, with both regions measuring about 0.65 inches of rain for the month. Only a few Kansas Mesonet observation sites received less than a tenth of an inch of rain in August, three of which were in Pratt County.
Five of the nine climate divisions in the state reported one of their 10 driest August months on record, dating back to 1895, according to Sittel. That dryness coupled with slightly warmer-than-average temperatures, in some cases two and a half degrees warmer than average. Some days were extremely hot; the cooperative weather observation station in Hays in Ellis County recorded 13 non-consecutive days with high temps at or above 100 degrees. Other places with more than seven triple-digit high temperature days include Chanute in Neosho County with 11 days of 100 degrees or hotter, while the towns of Russell and Parsons both had 10 days of triple digits.
Sittel wrote that on Aug. 7 the cooperative weather site at Webster Dam in Rooks County in north-central Kansas reached 113 degrees, the highest temperature in the state for both the month of August and 2022. This tied the dam’s record for hottest August temperature ever recorded in its 68-year period of records.
On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, the Mesonet weather site in Sherman County recorded the coldest temp for the month of 47 degrees on the morning of Aug. 24. More than 40 sites recorded the lowest temperatures of the month on Aug. 31, including Lawrence at 53 degrees, Concordia at 58 degrees, and Topeka at 59 degrees.
Sittel wrote that two tornadoes were reported in Kansas last month. Both occurred Aug. 31 in Cheyenne County in the far northwest corner of the state. No other information on the tornadoes is provided. Additionally, there were three reports of severe hail, with the largest being 1.5 inches in Wabaunsee and Rush counties attributed to thunderstorms on Aug. 29.
Concerning drought conditions across the state, Sittel said much of northeast Kansas has been returned to drought status, including areas that had been drought free for the last six months.
Sittel said there were a few small areas of improvement in west central Kansas, however drought has increased since the last report on Aug. 30. Eleven percent of the state is classified as D4, or Exceptional Drought, by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Only 4% of the state is now classified as drought free, which is a decrease of 6% from the week prior.