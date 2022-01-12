New Kansas climate data for December indicates record-breaking warmth for the month.
Data compiled by Kansas State University assistant climatologist Chip Redmond shows last month was the warmest December on record for the state with an average temperature of 41.4 degrees.
Redmond said this record unseats the previous 1957 record by nearly 3 degrees. The Kansas Climate Survey report for December states the month was 9.4 degrees warmer than normal.
The warmest temperature measured last month was 83 degrees, at the Plainville cooperative weather station in north-central Kansas on Dec. 3. The same temperature also was noted on Dec. 2 in rural Gove County.
Redmond said in the climate summary that 230 daily maximum high temperature records were broken through the month in Kansas, including 36 records for the entire month of December.
By contrast, the coldest temperature recorded last month was on Dec. 31 at the Norton Dam in Norton County, with a reading of zero degrees.
Last month also featured a rare winter tornado warning for Riley County on Dec. 15. The Mercury observed rotation in a line of storms as they crossed westward into the county, but no funnels touched the ground. Redmond also observed a wall cloud over Tuttle Creek Lake on Dec. 15. Prior to this year, he said weather officials had only issued four tornado warnings across Kansas in December since 1986 — two were in 2014, including one warning issued on Christmas Day of that year, and two in 2002.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, last year was the fourth warmest on record for the U.S. Natural disasters killed 688 people across the country in 2021 and caused more than $145 billion in losses — the third-highest tally in records going back to the 1980s. Six of the warmest years have occurred since 2012.
The average temperature across the U.S. last year was 54.5 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius), or 2.5 degrees above the 20th-century average.