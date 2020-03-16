K-State is canceling all non-essential, in-person operations — including classes, commencement and other non-essential meetings — on its campuses for rest of the spring semester, president Richard Myers announced Monday afternoon.
Following the Centers for Disease Control's guidance Sunday to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, K-State officials moved to close student operations on campus.
Classes will be exclusively online for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing, said the university made the move to cancel in-person operation to give K-State community members a sense of certainty.
"It's really about coming back to helping make arrangements and planning with certainty," he said. "When you're looking at classes, you get the ability to plan for eight weeks, instead of going a few weeks and saying we'll decide then."
University administrators expect to be able to adapt all classes to remote learning alternatives, which include online learning and more traditional methods such as education by correspondence.
University officials ask that no person come to any of K-State's campuses unless officially requested to go. Students in the residence halls will receive instructions on picking up their belongings, and the halls will start a 10-day closing process Friday. Students with no other place to go will be given special instructions, officials said. Jardine Apartments residents will be allowed to stay.
Officials are still working out the process for housing and dining refunds. Morris said university leaders have not determined if tuition refunds will be an option in the future.
Commencement ceremonies are likewise canceled, with the university officials reviewing potential alternatives.
In the meantime, select staff will continue to work on campus, include K-State Police, K-State facilities and other infrastructure workers. People without the ability to work remotely and without a mission-critical function on campus will be paid administrative leave, per the state's guidance, Morris said.
"We’re really concerned about the health of the community and protectjing people," Morris said. "That’s why we’re doing this. We’re trying to reduce the amount of people we bring into the community."
Morris said long-term operation decisions will be made in the coming weeks.