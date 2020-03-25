K-State is canceling this summer’s Education Abroad trips as uncertainty remains over travel conditions because of the coronavirus.
The university cited the U.S. State Department’s Do Not Travel advisory, which now covers the entire world. Last week, state department officials warned Americans to avoid traveling abroad unless they were prepared to be forced to remain outside the U.S. for an indefinite timeframe.
Typically, more than 400 students participate in K-State’s summer study abroad programs, said Joseph Milostan, director of Education Abroad. K-State facilitates some of the summer programs, while others are organized by affiliated Education Abroad programs and organizations.
The cancellation of the summer study abroad programs comes after K-State pulled back its students who had been studying abroad this spring. That included a group of 33 students in the KSU in Italy program. Eighteen of those students were finishing self-imposed quarantines at the university’s Jardine Apartments this week, although none of the students had reported symptoms of the virus.