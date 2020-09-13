K-State on Friday announced the cancellation of spring break and other changes to the calendar as part of its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The spring semester will begin one week later than originally planned on Jan. 25, and it will end May 14-15 with commencement as previously scheduled. Finals are May 10-14.
The school canceled the usual week-long spring break in 2021.
“Changes to the academic calendar are never taken lightly,” provost Charles Taber said in a statement. “We are making these adjustments to the spring 2021 academic calendar to reduce risks related to the global pandemic by minimizing mass travel to and from our K-State campuses during the spring semester. We recognize that the elimination of spring break presents a hardship for our students, faculty and staff.”
Taber said he plans to work with the Student Governing Association to identify two separate days to designate as “well-being days” when classes would not meet.
“These days will give students and faculty a brief respite from instruction to permit them to focus on their preparation and check their understanding of materials,” he said.
“Campuses will remain open and students will be expected to remain on campus.
“However, no classes — undergraduate, graduate, professional — will be in session.”
Taber also said the university is planning to continue efforts to “de-densify” classes and offer multiple instructional modes.
The Office of the Registrar has distributed planning documents to collect information about the teaching format for courses offered in the spring, he said.
Course information, including whether a course is in person, online, or blended/hybrid, will be posted in KSIS beginning on Sept. 28. Course modalities will be finalized on Oct. 5.
To give students, faculty and staff adequate time to establish course modalities and review options, enrollment for spring will begin one week later on Nov. 2, he said.
Also, the Division of Facilities has established a plan mitigate ventilation issues in classrooms that were previously taken offline for the fall semester.