K-State will cancel its fall study abroad programs, officials announced Wednesday morning.
Officials had previously cancelled the spring and summer 2020 Education Abroad programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. K-State policy prohibits university-sponsored travel to places with a level 4 U.S. State Department travel advisory or a level 3 Centers for Disease Control advisory. The CDC currently maintains a global level 3 advisory discouraging all nonessential travel outside of the U.S.
K-State directly facilitates some of its study abroad programs, while others are organized by affiliated Education Abroad programs.
A K-State contingent brought some of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the area in March after they returned from a weeklong study abroad trip to London. Both reported cases in that group of students and faculty have since recovered.