laura kelly ag innovation center ksu
Buy Now

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (center) is greeted by K-State College of Agriculture Dean Ernie Minton (left) and K-State President Richard Linton prior to a May 15 event to kick off construction of the university’s Agronomy Research and Innovation Center.

 Courtesy photo

Officials with Kansas State University and the State of Kansas held a groundbreaking ceremony for the university’s new Agronomy Research and Innovation Center.

The ceremony took place Monday on the future site of the new building. Expected to be completed in 2025, it will be located on the north end of the K-State campus, in an area known as the Agronomy North Farm across from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.