rove-beetle

Rove beetle adults are approximately one-eighth inch in length, glossy black and covered with hairs.

 Courtesy photo

In the insect world, superheroes come in small sizes. Often as small as one-fiftieth of an inch, in fact.

But don’t let their size fool you: Kansas State University entomologist Raymond Cloyd said beneficial insects – also called biological control agents or natural enemies – are mighty predators, attacking insect or mite pests that can rob farmers of bountiful harvests, or greenhouse producers of marketable ornamental plants.