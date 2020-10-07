The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recently awarded a $350,000 competitive grant to K-State to support pollution prevention efforts.
The grant will fund a 10-week internship program for students to work directly with small businesses and provide recommendations to lessen their environmental impact.
“(The students) don’t just walk into the building and say, ‘Here’s what we want you to fix,’” said Jim Gulliford, EPA Administrator for Region 7, which includes Kansas. “They get to know what the industry is about and what they’re doing, and based on their training, they can offer some advice on ways that the industry might reduce some of their costs, reduce some of their environmental footprint and perhaps reduce some of their resource utilization.”
Gulliford said some of these recommendations might include changing processes to reduce energy consumption, such as monitoring waste going into landfills or water usage.
K-State also will use the grant to provide on-site assistance and training to businesses.
Gulliford said K-State’s Pollution Prevention Institute is positioned to help businesses start or improve pollution prevention activities. For example, he said, its environmental assistance program provides assistance via hotline to businesses throughout the year.
“What I like about the Kansas State program is the breadth of it,” Gulliford said. “... I think that’s another one of those positive things that happens at K-State that doesn’t happen in other places. Secondly, they just don’t provide this service, but year-round they’re making presentations about this work so there’s a record, if you will, of the numerous projects over the years … that they assist the small businesses with.”
The program will evaluate pollution prevention strategies and later create case summaries and studies so that even businesses who don’t participate in the program can try forming their own plans.
“Through educational workshops, technical assistance activities, and the P2 intern/host company program, this funding allows us to continue our mission of assisting Kansas industry in conserving and protecting our natural resources, while reducing pollution at the source,” said Lynelle Ladd, Pollution Prevention Intern Program coordinator of K-State’s Pollution Prevention Institute, in a statement. “The best part of implementing P2 solutions comes when a company finds significant cost savings, making it a ‘win’ for both the environment and their business operations.”
Ladd said the institute has been hosting its entirely grant-funded internship program for 15 years. Ladd said it has helped more than 90 businesses and has identified about $14.6 million in savings "through source reduction of energy, water, hazardous waste and air emissions."
Companies and college students can now apply to to the summer 2021 program at www.sbeap.org.
The EPA also recently awarded K-State’s Pollution Prevention Institute a $550,000 grant in August to provide information and guidance on environmental regulations, resources and practices to small businesses. That grant funding will be used over the course of the next five years.