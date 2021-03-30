K-State students won’t have to dig as far into their piggy banks to buy two-sport season passes for the upcoming year.
K-State Athletics started selling student passes Monday for the 2021-22 football and men’s basketball seasons with combo packages up to 18% cheaper from this year. The university said this is the first price reduction in more than a decade.
K-State is offering a combo pass to football and men’s basketball regular-season home games for $200. (The price increases to $220 after May 14.) ICAT membership, which students can add-on to their combo pass for $40, provides priority entry on game days.
This past season, students paid $235 for general admission combo passes and $295 for ICAT membership, meaning the passes cost $35 and $55 less, respectively.
For an individual sport pass, the price is $170, an increase of $20 from last year.
K-State Athletics said the price decrease for the combo passes is in response to “the challenging past 13 months” that students have experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our student body has been an integral part of the gameday experience in Manhattan,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a written statement. “We want to provide them an affordable ticket option as we anticipate welcoming the entirety of our student section back for the 2021 season. Gamedays in Manhattan are always special with our students front and center, and we want to offer them the ability to be able to cheer on the Wildcats for seven Saturdays this fall inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.”
K-State is also changing its student section setup, creating one unified section. In the past, ICAT members had been separated from general admission with ICAT members getting preferred midfield/midcourt seating.
All other K-State regular-season ticketed athletics events offer free admission for K-State students with their Wildcat ID — including soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball.
Current K-State students returning to campus next year can purchase their pass online at k-statesports.com/students. Student passes will be available to transfer students and incoming students in June.