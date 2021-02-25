K-State’s athletic director on Friday advocated for a national standard for college athletes’ endorsements, saying individual state laws would create recruiting challenges.
K-State athletic director Gene Taylor spoke to The Mercury on Friday about a new bill by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran that would allow college athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses.
Taylor said it would make no sense to have 50 states with 50 different laws on the books regarding collegiate athletes and image use.
“It becomes a recruiting challenge,” Taylor said. “If we have a law in Kansas, but Oklahoma has a more liberal law on it, the student athlete will probably go to Oklahoma to make more money based on that law.”
Moran, R-Kansas, introduced a bill on Wednesday that would prohibit a university or athletic conference from rendering an athlete ineligible to play based on any endorsement or agency contracts. The Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2021 also seeks to establish one set of rules to govern all college athletics, which would preempt any state or local law related to the use of name, image, and likeness.
Taylor said he appreciates Sen. Moran’s willingness to address some of the concerns he and other university officials have over name, image, and likeness legislation.
“There are so many similar bills out there right now,” Taylor said. “Based on other stuff I’ve seen Sen. Moran’s bill is more in-line with what we need to make this work at an NCAA and collegiate level.”
Requests for comment from K-State president Richard Myers have not been returned.
The bill also would require institutions to cover health care costs related to athletic injuries or illness, as well as honor any grants in student aid for the time it takes the individual to finish their undergraduate degree. In addition, Moran’s legislation would allow student athletes to transfer schools at least once without being penalized and protect the athletes’ status as a student by making sure schools, conferences, or other national amateur athletic associations could not consider them as employees.
Taylor said he has “always felt” a student athlete should be able to profit from other talents outside of sports. He said the bill would allow athletes to do that.
“Whether they’re an artist or a musician, or they design clothes ... why can’t they go make money off of that?” Taylor said.
Moran, who has a home in Manhattan, said nearly 30 states have introduced similar legislation on the compensation of student athletes, “which could lead to a confusing system of inconsistent state laws that would be cumbersome for schools and athletes to navigate.”
“The bill strikes an appropriate balance as we work to empower amateur athletes while maintaining the integrity of college sports that we all know and love,” Moran said.
California became the first state to have a law on this issue, when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act into law on Sept. 30, 2019. In that time, five other states have passed similar legislation: Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, and New Jersey. Iowa is also close to passing a law on name, image and likeness.
Taylor said there are still many recruitment issues to address in order to make this kind of legislation fair across men’s and women’s collegiate athletics.
NCAA president Mark Emmert urged Congress last year to develop a standard after individual states began passing their own laws, and other Congressional proposals have been floated since that time. Moran chaired the commerce subcommittee where Emmert made the request.
Taylor said he and other university officials will be monitoring related legislation in the coming months across the country, as well as in Kansas, to get a grasp of how the issue will be handled nationally.
“There’s going to be a lot of worlds colliding here,” Taylor said.