K-State will furlough 15 more employees from three departments, bringing the total number of employees who will see furloughs this summer to 422, officials announced Wednesday morning.
The additional furloughs, as with the previous two rounds, target departments that have seen reduced funding from external sources or reduced operations as the campus has wound down its regular operations. The move is expected to save the university about $80,000 in reduced expenses.
In total, the announced furloughs are expected to save $2.63 million.
The enrollment management office will see three furloughed employees, while International Student and Scholar Services will see five furloughed employees. The Education Abroad program will see seven furloughed employees. All furloughs will be in June and July.
“As we continue to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, these emergency furloughs have become an unfortunate necessity,” president Richard Myers said. “We understand the hardship this causes our employees and their families and ask for the continued support of the K-State community.”