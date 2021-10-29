Kansas State University officials made it clear employees will lose their jobs if they’re not vaccinated by Dec. 8 as K-State announced additional information on the COVID vaccine mandate.
University administrators announced last week that anyone who receives a paycheck from K-State must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. In a statement Thursday, officials said employees “who have not been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8 will not be allowed to conduct university work beginning Dec. 9 and employment will end on Dec. 11.”
Officials said on Dec. 1 employees who have not submitted vaccine cards or requested exemptions will be notified that they have the option to resign or be terminated. Managers also will be notified.
Officials said Nov. 15 is the deadline to submit a request for a religious/medical exemption. Exemption requests will be approved or denied by Nov. 19. This timeline allows time to get a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and be considered fully vaccinated by the Dec. 8 date.
Nov. 29 is the last date for people to upload their proof of vaccination. If people need assistance uploading proof of vaccination, they are asked to call KSU Human Capital Services at 785-532-6277.
The vaccine requirement announced last week is intended to comply with a directive issued by President Joe Biden last month mandating federal employees and contractors to get vaccinated. Officials said the directive applies to Kansas research universities and employees, regardless of whether they work on federal contracts. The Kansas Board of Regents said this directive also applies to the University of Kansas and Wichita State University.
The vaccination requirement applies to all K-State faculty and staff even if they’re fully remote workers, as well as graduate and undergraduate student employees. The requirement doesn’t apply to Alumni Association, KSU Foundation, Student Union and most athletics employees.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said last week the estimated faculty and staff vaccination rate is at 70% from self reporting. Geering said the mandate will impact 9,206 people. If the rate is accurate, 6,444 are vaccinated.
There is no option for testing out of the requirement; the university used guidance from a federal workforce task force to set the standard.