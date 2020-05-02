K-State will put 349 employees on emergency furlough starting May 16, officials announced Saturday morning.
Officials said the furloughs — which will primarily impact auxiliary, support units, rather than academic or infrastructure units — are necessary to maintain the university's financial and auxiliary operations. The measure is expected to save the university nearly $2 million.
Furloughs are the temporary loss of a job, as well as the associated pay, with the expectation that workers will be able to return to their job at some point. Regular administrative furloughs require 30 days of notice, but emergency furloughs may come at little notice, and affected employees were notified of the action earlier this week, with the expectation that they’ll return in time for the fall semester.
The first of potentially more furloughs this summer primarily affects K-State's student life operations. President Richard Myers told The Mercury that these units were targeted for furloughs because these units' budgets depend heavily on revenue that is no longer coming into the university.
"That's why these particular units were announced today, because they're the ones that are generally producing revenue that cover their direct cost of operations, and that just stopped cold turkey," Myers said.
“(These units) are part of our campus culture,” Myers said, "especially the ones that face students. They’re award-winning services, and these are the employees that earn those awards for us, to serve our customers best. This is not easy stuff, and we want these people to come back.”
Although the K-State student privilege fee pays for portions of these programs and the units had been able to shift some budget monies around, Myers said the departments were forced to make the furloughs to keep debt and other obligatory expenses from mounting. Provost Chuck Taber said he did not anticipate a reduction of service for students since they “aren’t there to be serviced.” Other student life operations, such as career services or counseling services, will continue.
“It goes back to our principles, and we have to fulfill our land-grant mission,” Myers said. “Those things that are absolutely mission-essential, we’re going to continue to do.”
The biggest group of furloughed employees is in K-State's Housing and Dining Services, which will see 207 staff members on furlough. University officials said current plans call for a return to normal operations on Aug. 1 to prepare for the fall semester.
The housing service in March announced it would refund residents approximately $8.5 million for the unused portions of their housing and dining contracts, and with continued debt obligations on construction and renovation projects for its facilities, the department had to make heavy cuts.
Recreational Services will see 20 furloughed employees, although some employees will continue to operate the department's online presence this summer. The Center for Child Development will keep three employees and 37 will go on furlough while the department makes a plan to return to normal operations.
Lafene Health Center will see rolling furloughs for staff between May 16 and July 31 that will ultimately affect 48 staff members. Myers said he did not expect that the furloughs will affect the university’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 medical crisis.
“It’s not going to impact any of (K-State’s COVID-19 response),” Myers said. “You have 22,000 fewer potential customers for Lafene, and without that kind of flow, there’s just some people that aren’t needed right now.”
The K-State Student Union's furlough plan affects 37 staff members, while seven will remain on payroll to prepare for a planned Aug. 1 resumption of activities.
The furloughed employees will be eligible for unemployment, and Taber said the university is giving employees guidance on how to file for it and other types of unemployment. Employees will keep their health insurance plans through the furlough, but after 30 days off of payroll, current regulations mandate that the employees begin paying for K-State’s portion of the premiums. Myers said the university is exploring options to keep paying that premium for employees but noted that cost is one of K-State’s biggest in its employee benefits package.
“We’re at least going to look at it,” he said. “It’s not required, it’s something we’d like to do if we could, but I’m not sure we can. We’ll have to take a look at it.”
Taber did not say whether university leaders are considering further furloughs, saying only that the university’s overall budget picture is difficult heading into the summer.
“We’re committed to a wide variety of principles that we’ve been following from the beginning, and that’s what we’ll continue to follow,” he said. “One of those key principles is protecting our people, and we’ll do everything we can to do that.”