K-State will furlough an additional 58 employees this summer, in addition to 349 campus employees who were previously given furlough notice.
The emergency furloughs will affect 20 employees in the College of Health and Human Sciences, 18 employees in the College of Veterinary Medicine and 20 employees in K-State’s Parking Services.
There will be a combination of full and partial furloughs and will start in June and July. (A partial furlough means a reduction in hours).
“These emergency furloughs are an unfortunate necessity as we continue to operate in an environment of reduced revenues and limited operations,” president Richard Myers said. “We understand the duress this move puts on our employees and their families in difficult times.”
To date, K-State’s emergency furloughs have targeted units seeing reduced funding from external sources or minimal workloads as a result of the pandemic.
Earlier this month, K-State announced emergency furloughs for 349 employees in Housing and Dining Services, Recreational Services, the Center for Child Development, Lafene Health Center and the K-State Student Union. Those furloughs start Saturday, although furloughs for some units will be on a rolling basis throughout the summer.
K-State officials said furloughed employees have been told they should expect to report back to work ahead of the fall semester.
The first wave of furloughs is expected to save the university approximately $2 million. Officials said this round of furloughs is expected to save around $550,000.
Officials said one more round of furloughs is anticipated in the next few weeks, but they didn’t provide additional details.