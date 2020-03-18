K-State students in residence halls will begin a 10-day move-out starting Friday, the university announced Wednesday.
In a letter to students, K-State Housing and Dining officials said they will be scheduling move-out time slots between March 20 and March 30 in order to conform to Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines. Students must fill out a survey in the letter at least 24 hours before the anticipated arrival to campus.
Students who are sick, under quarantine or out-of-state with no ability to return by March 30 are advised to indicate as such on the survey, and that arrangements will be made for them to pick up their belongings at a later date.
Once on campus, residents will have one hour to collect their things, and they may be accompanied by two people. Carts are typically provided, but university officials said they will not provide any so as to prevent the spread of the virus. However, residents are welcome to bring their own carts, officials said.
Rooms do not need to be cleaned, and K-State officials said the university will dispose of any belongings left after 30 days. Room damages also won’t be charged to residents.
Officials said they will issue residents a pro-rated refund for housing and meal charges for the semester. It was not immediately clear how much that refund would amount to, given the variance between the university’s housing and dining options.