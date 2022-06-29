K-State announces inauguration ceremony for Linton Staff reports Jun 29, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas State University President Richard Linton at a social event following his formal introduction in December. The university will have an inauguration ceremony for Linton on Sept. 2. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save K-State will hold an inauguration ceremony for President Richard Linton on Sept. 2.The event will start at 2 p.m. in McCain Auditorium, and a reception will follow in the lobby.The ceremony will be livestreamed on the president’s page on the K-State website and recorded for those unable to attend or watch live. Classes will not be canceled during the inauguration.Linton began his tenure in February, but the university hasn’t held an official event to commemorate his position since December, when the Kansas Board of Regents announced the hire on campus.K-State officials said they will share more details closer to the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Odds for Emergency Room Visits Rise With Pot Use Debris burning closing in Lewis and Clark County Parade organizers make preparations for Fourth of July weekend Latest News Pott County discusses potential reuse plan for old courthouse Riley County to end Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution in July Elmo, 3, joins youngest Americans in getting vaccinated Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections Former KSU grad and employee, MHS football assistant hired as AD at Emporia State R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case Pro-Palestine mapping website raises alarm in Jewish groups 4 people killed in Monday’s Amtrak crash in rural Missouri identified by authorities Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan teen injured in December car crash finally returns home‘Your roof is in the road’: Couple thankful for help after tornado damages homeWife of teacher accused of sex with student also faces sex chargesTrevor Hudgins signs with Houston RocketsManhattan parks and rec struggling to provide programming for fallDerby 4-star running back Dylan Edwards picks K-StateWamego city manager: Police chief 'no longer employed' following suspensionFormer Wamego police chief says he plans to fight terminationNew player-run K-State football NIL collective announcedK-State football adds two more out-of-state commits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.