120221_mer_new_KSUPresidentLinton-21.jpg

Kansas State University President Richard Linton at a social event following his formal introduction in December. The university will have an inauguration ceremony for Linton on Sept. 2.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

K-State will hold an inauguration ceremony for President Richard Linton on Sept. 2.

The event will start at 2 p.m. in McCain Auditorium, and a reception will follow in the lobby.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the president’s page on the K-State website and recorded for those unable to attend or watch live. Classes will not be canceled during the inauguration.

Linton began his tenure in February, but the university hasn’t held an official event to commemorate his position since December, when the Kansas Board of Regents announced the hire on campus.

K-State officials said they will share more details closer to the event.