K-State officials are enacting an 11-step action plan in response to calls for them to do more on the issues of racism and discrimination on campus, president Richard Myers announced Wednesday.
Myers acknowledged that while the plan falls short of the popular demand for K-State to expel a student who had made a joke about George Floyd and has a history of other controversial speech, K-State is subject to First Amendment regulations.
“These proposed steps take into account the reality that, as a governmental entity, we must operate within the law,” Myers said. “There have been many calls for us to expel a student who posted racist messages on social media, and while these messages are disrespectful and abhorrent, we cannot violate the law.”
Instead, the university said it would enact more proactive measures to “stop hate at K-State and combat racism on our campuses,” he said. Those include the eight student-oriented steps:
1. Create a student ombudsperson office to work as an advocate to top university administrators for students experiencing campus climate concerns
2. Create a work group to analyze and recommend adjustments to university policies — including discrimination and harassment policies and the student code of conduct — using an “anti-racism lens”
3. Increase minority recruitment efforts to have those student populations meet or exceed the same Kansas demographics
4. Increase minority graduation and retention efforts, with annual measurable goals
5. Increase needs-based scholarship, with annual measurable goals, while committing the 10%, or $800,000, pay cut top K-State officials took in response to the pandemic to needs-based scholarships
6. Improve processing for discrimination complaints
7. Develop a social media usage policy for students that balances K-State values and freedom of speech, possibly like the existing one for employees
8. Initiate a “Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation” campaign to develop and track progress on co-curricular equity initiatives.
Additionally, Myers outlined three faculty-related action steps:
9. Increase hiring and retention efforts for minority faculty and staff to meet or beat the same local, state and national labor markets
10. Work with faculty to adopt a U.S. multicultural overlay across the university
11. Develop, offer mandatory cultural competency workshops for employees
Myers said additional steps would come later as they’re developed, and he said the public will be able to use a dashboard to hold university leaders accountable for each of the action steps.
“We will ensure students, faculty and staff of color are at the table along with other underrepresented groups as the above action steps move forward,” he said. “Work on this plan begins immediately and progress will be reported monthly to the university community.”
Pressure had mounted against K-State officials to act in the past week after Jaden McNeil, a junior student and founder of the conservative America First Students organization, made a joke on Twitter that has sharply divided students, alumni and other members of the university community.
McNeil sarcastically congratulated George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death on May 25 under a policeman’s knee set off an immense wave of protests across the nation, on Thursday for “being drug free for an entire month!” Following the #BlackAtKState social media movement earlier in June, McNeil’s tweet led to further criticism of K-State administrators for allowing “hate speech” on campus.
McNeil’s supporters, which include anonymous accounts and conservatives among his 32,656 Twitter followers, have argued that his comment was simply a joke.
But his critics argue that McNeil’s comment, and his continued defense of it, rose to student harassment. Thousands of people have sent messages to K-State president Richard Myers and signed an online petition calling for the university to expel McNeil, pointing to his previous homophobic and racist comments.
Myers and other campus leaders have issued statements condemning McNeil’s rhetoric after student athletes started threatening to boycott if the university failed to act.
Students still
disappointed
After the university announced Myers’ action steps, some students took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with K-State’s lack of action to expel McNeil.
Tori Swanson, a senior K-State student, told The Mercury she and other students are continuing with a planned Fourth of July afternoon protest and march to Myers’ campus residence, even though Myers is currently and will be at his Virginia home. She said she was disappointed, but not surprised, by the action plan.
“I’m very disappointed that they keep focusing on freedom of speech,” Swanson said. “I feel as if they were getting us ready for them to say they weren’t going to do anything, like they have historically.”
She said K-State leaders only acted after the threat of student athletes not playing and students possibly not returning to campus threatened to be a financial hit for the university. Additionally, she condemned the fact that Myers on Monday acknowledged some speech could make someone fear for their safety.
“President Myers himself understands that these are words that can make someone fear for their lives,” she said. “They need to be punishable because of that. That’s not just freedom of speech. You’re making someone fear for their lives.”
Swanson said she wanted the plan to show more ways to hold those administrators accountable, such as firm deadlines or timelines.
“What I don’t want to happen is for someone to get hurt, or die, in response to K-State’s inaction when it comes to racism,” Swanson said. “We need to see concrete, measurable steps for our students and for our faculty and staff. It’s not enough for K-State to just say they’ll do it — we need to hold them accountable to it.
“(We’ll) keep holding their feet to the fire, keep protesting, keep making national news until something happens,” she said.