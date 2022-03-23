A Kansas State University animal disease expert says cases of avian influenza will rise through the spring months as the Kansas Department of Agriculture confirms more affected flocks.
Juergen Richt, distinguished professor and director of K-State’s Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Animal Diseases (CEEZAD), said 20 states and 7 million birds have already been affected by this year’s strain of H5N1 avian flu. He said this virus is genetically different from the avian flu strain detected in 2015 that led to the death of about 50 million chickens and turkeys in the United States, and an economic loss of about $4 billion.
“This time, this incursion is again in wild birds coming in from the East Coast,” Richt said, “coming in somehow from Europe to the eastern parts of Canada, then going down the coast across the Atlantic flyway, before swapping over to the Mississippi flyway, which we’re in.”
KDA officials said on March 18 they identified positive cases of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Dickinson County, as well as a case in a non-poultry flock in rural Sedgwick County. On March 12, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a case in a private backyard flock in Franklin County. There is no avian flu breakout in Riley, Geary, or Pottawatomie counties. The infected birds will be euthanized, and KDA officials quarantined the affected premises.
The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan closed some areas of the zoo, including the aviary and areas housing Caribbean flamingos, to avoid contact with the disease. Those animals will still be visible from outside their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while zookeepers monitor the avian flu situation. Zoo staffers are adding disinfectant protocols, increasing their use of personal protective equipment, and adjusting some diets as necessary.
Richt, whose 25-year career involves studying diseases like avian flu, said this “very promiscuous virus” spreads mainly through bird droppings as they migrate. He said it’s highly lethal to domestic poultry within four days, however wild birds carry the virus without problems.
“Nobody can really answer why,” Richt said. “A duck is not a chicken, obviously, so maybe they’ve existed with this virus for millions of years, and now most poultry are engineered for fast growth, not resistance to disease.”
KDA animal health commissioner Justin Smith previously said the avian flu is a respiratory disease, similar to human influenza. Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, and sluggishness. Smith said an “eerily quiet” chicken coop or poultry shelter is often an indicator of avian flu infection.
“The birds are calm, then they’ll die unexpectedly,” Richt said. “They get extreme depression, decreased food intake, and a reddish-purple discoloration of the eyelids.”
Richt said there is no vaccine or other treatment for this year’s strain of avian flu. He said the best way for people to protect their backyard flocks is to “increase their biosecurity.”
“Lock your birds up,” Richt said. “If you have backyard chickens, keep other animals away from the coop.”
Richt also recommended not placing bird feeders near backyard coops and changing clothes or shoes before entering the coop to feed. If dealing with wild birds like waterfowl, Richt said people should wear personal protective equipment while handling them.
“If you shoot or field dress them, wear PPE and stay away from other animals,” Richt said. “So far there is no evidence that this H5N1 strain can infect humans, but there’s always a chance, and you don’t want to be the one.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent avian flu cases are not an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S. Anyone involved with poultry production, from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer, should review biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.
Smith also recommended people cover their bird feed to not allow wild birds any access. If a person is buying new birds or adding to their flock, they should make sure those birds are coming from certified sources. Smith added that he would avoid going to bird shows or sales right now. He also said that there’s no food safety or public health issued posed by avian flu; consumers should cook their eggs and poultry properly to avoid foodborne illness.
Smith said USDA officials are seeing some “potential exposure” of avian flu in some raptor species, like hawks and eagles, in other states. He said raptor species likely contract the virus from feeding on other wild birds.
Richt said dogs and cats can be infected by avian flu, but so far there are no reported instances of household pets contracting the virus.
Richt said there is one simple but effective measure for making sure a person doesn’t accidentally spread avian flu, which also applies to other infectious diseases.
“Wash your hands,” Richt said.