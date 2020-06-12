Kansas State University is aiming to keep classes at about 30% capacity and is actively stockpiling masks.
Although the university is collecting masks, K-State is asking students to gather a supply of face masks to wear on campus. Masks will be required in classes, said Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at K-State.
“That is what the faculty and professors want,” Cook said. “Because they’re going to be in a room for a longer period of time with students, and they’re still going to do the social distancing.”
Cook talked about these initiatives Thursday afternoon during the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
“We are going to ask people to provide their own masks,” Cook said. “If for some reason they don’t have one, we are getting a supply of the disposable masks that we can hand to them for like a one-time use. But we are stockpiling in preparation for those occasional uses where they’re going to need it, but we can’t afford to keep a supply of face masks for everyone on campus for a semester, for a year.”
She said the university is planning to install face mask dispensers on campus for people, such as visitors, when they don’t have one.
K-State officials announced earlier this week the school is starting the fall semester one week earlier and will end in-person classes before Thanksgiving.
Provost Chuck Taber said the university wants to curb a potential spike in coronavirus cases during the winter months.
The first day of classes will be Aug. 17, with the last day of in-person classes on Nov. 23. Online classes will continue Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, while final exams will be Dec. 7 through 11.