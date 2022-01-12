Kansas State University officials plan to start the spring semester in-person and with masks.
University administrators released a statement this week indicating pandemic health mandates will remain in place when students and staff return to campus Jan. 18. Officials said they are committed to having in-person learning “with continuing precautions.”
The indoor face mask requirement will continue, and options for instructors to adjust classes to an online format remain in place.
Flexible remote work options for staffers also remain, and officials said department leaders on campus “are encouraged to consider hybrid remote work or remote work options to ensure the safety of our faculty and staff.”
K-State administrators said a key factor in their decision-making is the ability of local health care systems, like Ascension Via Christi Hospital, to “handle the pandemic.”
Last week, Ascension Via Christi officials said the hospital is caring for the second-highest number of COVID patients since the pandemic started. As of Jan. 5, the hospital was caring for 23 COVID-positive patients. Seven were in intensive care and on ventilators.
K-State officials encouraged people to get vaccinated, along with booster shots, to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
“If you are sick or experiencing COVID-like symptoms, please stay home,” officials said. “This is the time to look out for ourselves and each other.”
The K-State campus will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Spring classes begin the following Tuesday.