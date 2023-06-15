When wheat fields fail, farmers still have options. Planning upcoming outdoor events, turn people to weather forecasts to see if their plans will hold or change.
For farmers, those choices impact finances. Too much rain can cause rotted plant roots, and little rain’ can cause nutrients it needs to thrive.
“With where we’re at in the growing season, there are many options for farmers who have wheat crop that failed,” K-State agronomy professor Ignacio Ciampitti said.
Step one is looking at limitations outlined in the farmer’s crop insurance policy before planting other crop in the field. The second factor may relate to restrictions from herbicide carryover. More crops exist on weather and soil. “We’re still in the planting window for fully mature corn, but it depends on where you live,” Ciampitti said. “It’s important to emphasize that yield potential at this late planting time for corn reduced to early season planting.”
To help increase the yield, Ciampitti recommends applying a nitrogen fertilizer based on the target yield and the soil’s nitrogen conditions before planting.
“In some of these dryland environments, the target yields will be around 150 bushels,” Ciampitti said.
One option is soybeans, which Ciampitti said is one of the most common crop rotations with wheat.
“With soybeans, planting in fifteen-inch row spacings help the crops close the canopy faster for capturing sunlight,” Ciampitti said.
Risks of planting soybeans late if shorter growth cycles are used is that they will finish with less nodes, which decreases the plant yields, and leads to less potential for developing pods.
For farmers growing in drier climate conditions, and with low soil moisture levels currently, Ciampitti suggests growing sorghum.
“Sorghum’s a good option when fields are already dry; it’s important to make sure the fields are clean when planting so that volunteer wheat doesn’t grow,” Ciampitti said.
Farmers might consider planting cover crop to benefit the soil.
“If you’re thinking about crop rotation and want to revert to wheat, cover crops can break cycles of mono-crop rotations,” Ciampitti said.
Downsides of planting cover crops are farmers not having the income compared to summer crop.
Producers must study soil moisture and know what their water resources are to understand crop options for growing season.