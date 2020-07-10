K-State officials on Friday announced that administrative furloughs for the current fiscal year would impact 1,438 faculty and staff members.
President Richard Myers, Vice Provost Charles Taber and Vice President for Human Capital Services Jay Stephens detailed the plan during a virtual town hall.
They said this action would result in about $5.9 million in targeted salary cost reductions. The largest reductions come from the Agriculture and Cooperative Extension (about $3 million), College of Arts and Sciences (about $1.5 million), and College of Health and Human Services (about $923,000). It also will impact units including the College of Architecture, Planning and Design; Communications and Marketing; Office of International Programs and the Office of the President.
Officials began notifying affected employees Friday, but the furloughs will not start until Aug. 9 and can extend through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
Deans and vice presidents will use salary tiers to determine the number of furlough days for employees, and exemptions, such as temporary employees, graduate students and those in grant-funded positions, will be detailed in individual plans.
K-State already has emergency furloughed 430 employees, totaling an estimated $2.75 million in savings.