Instead of a traditional spring break, Kansas State University will set aside a day in April meant for taking a break from classes and homework.
K-State officials have added a non-instructional “wellbeing day” to the academic calendar. Students will have April 16 off from class activities, meetings, and coursework after approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. The wellbeing day is meant to support the mental health of students and faculty, and to provide a brief intermission from instruction.
K-State Provost and executive vice-president Charles Taber said in a statement the decision to eliminate a traditional spring break was not easy, but it remains one of the ways the university can reduce risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic by minimizing travel to and away from K-State campuses.
The KSU Faculty Senate recommended that individual faculty members also consider providing a second non-instructional day at their discretion. Instead of a second standard wellbeing day, university faculty are encouraged to provide an additional day with no class scheduled.
“There should also be an effort to avoid scheduling assignments or exams immediately following the wellbeing day in an effort to give students the chance to use the day as it was designed — to rest and recharge,” Taber said.
The university calendar committee, Student Governing Association, and Faculty Senate all met to give input on which calendar days to take off.
The Regents also recently approved a plan to begin establishing a uniform spring break among its six public universities throughout the state education system. The alignment of spring break will begin in 2022, and the board “strongly encouraged” leaders of 19 community colleges and six technical colleges to also embrace the change. Secondary educational institutions like community colleges are controlled by locally elected boards, with jurisdiction over their calendar choices.
The Kansas State Board of Education voted earlier this month to recommend standard dates for spring break. Advocates say it will improve concurrent enrollment scheduling for students taking high school and college courses at the same time. A standardized spring break also will reportedly reduce child-care problems for college and university students and staff.
Under the policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents, spring breaks would be scheduled at the same time starting with March 14-18, 2022. The one-week break coming up in the next three years would also fall in the middle of March.