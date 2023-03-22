Kansas State University students have an opportunity to flex their filmmaking muscles beginning Friday.
The K-State 48-Hour Film Challenge kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday in Town Hall within the Staley School of Leadership Studies building on campus.
Filmmaking teams must register for the challenge online at k-state.edu/48filmfest/sign-up.html. There, the team captain can reserve their team’s name and spot in the film festival. People also can sign up and get connected with one of the registered teams. Teams are capped at 10 members.
Student filmmakers will gather Friday for the kickoff event, where coordinators of the film challenge will present the teams with the three elements they must incorporate into their short film. Those elements consist of a specific line of dialogue, a prop and a setting, and those themes are different each year. Last year’s film festival theme was a quote from Kansas-born filmmaker and photographer Gordon Parks: “Kansas — all the beauty in the world to work with.”
Once the clock starts, filmmaking teams have 48 hours to fully write, shoot, edit and submit a film. Teams compete for first prize and audience choice awards. The films will be judged by a panel of film experts and screened during a red carpet event at 5 p.m. April 5 in the Flint Hills Room of the K-State Student Union.
The film festival is sponsored by the English department in collaboration with other departments to provide a certificate in film studies, which is available to undergraduate students who are majoring in English, art, anthropology and sociology, modern languages, media and communication, and music/theatre/dance.
More information about the 48-Hour Film Challenge can be found online at k-state.edu/48filmfest.
