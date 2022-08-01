K-18 one lane

Kansas Highway 18 will be reduced to one lane from east of Zeandale to K-99 Tuesday-Thursday for milling work.

 Courtesy image

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has scheduled milling work on K-18 in Riley and Wabaunsee counties from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

