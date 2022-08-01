K-18 down to one lane from Zeandale to K-99 Tuesday through Thursday Staff reports Aug 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas Highway 18 will be reduced to one lane from east of Zeandale to K-99 Tuesday-Thursday for milling work. Courtesy image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas Highway 18 will be reduced to one lane Tuesday through Thursday from east of Zeandale to the K-18/K-99 junction.The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has scheduled milling work on K-18 in Riley and Wabaunsee counties from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. KDOT said drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kansas Department Of Transportation Lane Car Driver Pilot Flagger Work More from this section NFL 'reviewing' ruling of 6-game suspension for Deshaun Watson 0:17+2 Elmo Fire: MT Highway 28 reopens +2 FWP: Mountain lion injured while breaking into home, euthanized Latest News K-18 down to one lane from Zeandale to K-99 Tuesday through Thursday Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling Smoke from California wildfires puts cats at risk of developing deadly blood clots The ambulance chased one patient into collections GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games Why Chiefs’ Frank Clark gave up alcohol ahead of 2022 season: ‘You’ve got to grow up’ Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarilyn Manson claims Evan Rachel Wood faked FBI noteOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple qualifies for world Ironman competitionChris Lowery reportedly hired at NorthwesternSean Snyder lands job at IllinoisDylan Edwards decommits from K-StateAmy Grant hospitalised after a bike accident‘She’s a born star’: 13-year-old from Kansas City area is making it big in HollywoodTang pleased with roster's summer development during 1st offseasonKansas AG candidate vows to defend 'Value Them Both' amendment if passedLocal players, K-State commits take part in Kansas Shrine Bowl Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.