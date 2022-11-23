Kansas Highway 177 south of Manhattan is open again — for now.
A portion of the highway that stretches south from the Little Apple to connect with Council Grove and other Flint Hills communities is now open after being closed for construction for about eight months, according to KDOT spokeswoman Ashley Perez.
About 7.7 miles of asphalt, stretching from Avenue L north of the Council Grove Reservoir to just south of Alta Vista near the K-4 junction in Wabaunsee County, was shut down so crews could widen and flatten the road. Crews smoothed out and overlayed an area where tight S-curves previously existed. Numerous vehicle crashes and deaths have been reported on the highway’s curvier portions just south of the K-4 junction over the past 60 years.
The official detour listed by KDOT took drivers west along U.S. 56 to K-77 in Herington, where people can turn north to go to Junction City or south to El Dorado.
The road will not remain open for very long. Perez said the second phase of K-177 construction will begin in late March, mirroring the same timeframe used by Wildcat Construction during the first phase. She said the second phase’s exact starting date will depend on weather conditions and how quickly Wildcat Construction crews can return to the site. That means drivers have four months to use the highway before it is shut down again.
“I understand it’s going to be a pain during construction,” Perez said, “but at the same time, it’s going to be a lot better when it’s complete.”
KDOT officials ask that people drive cautiously on K-177 while crews continue working on the shoulders north of Alta Vista.
Perez said the anticipated completion date of the $52.3 million K-177 project is sometime next November.