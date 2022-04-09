The closure of a portion of Kansas Highway 177 in Morris County is forcing Council Grove residents to find alternate routes into and out of town.
Construction on a 7.7-mile portion of the highway stretching from Avenue L, just north of the Council Grove Reservoir, to near the K-4 junction just south of Alta Vista, began March 28. The Kansas Department of Transportation set up an alternate route directing drivers west to Highway 77, from Junction City south to Herington and back east along U.S. 56 to Council Grove.
Council Grove Chamber of Commerce creative marketing director Zoey Bond said tourist season for the city hasn’t started, so the economic impacts of the closed highway are not yet evident.
“I think there’s naturally a level of concern when you block off a major highway into town,” Bond said. “The community is focused on shopping local and utilizing local resources to help.”
Bond said it’s “far from convenient” to have the highway closed, but the construction project has also “brought the town together” and people are often discussing alternate routes.
Jan Sciacca, publisher of the Council Grove Republican newspaper, said residents are using gravel grid roads through Morris County to get to the communities of Alta Vista and Dwight, where they can rejoin K-177 on the opposite side of the roadworks. She said some people are also using Lake Road, which starts at the bottom of Council Grove Reservoir and loops north into Kelso Road, eventually leading to the Alta Vista area.
Sciacca said some rural Alta Vista residents have become lost trying to find their own routes to Council Grove.
“Another route people are taking is the gravel road around the reservoir to get north,” Sciacca said. “People are driving too fast and are getting impatient.”
Sciacca said the official detour along Highway 77 adds 15 to 20 minutes to a person’s commute, and that residents were aware of the project for a few months beforehand. She said the stretch of highway under construction features a series of S-curves that have a history of accidents attached — including one that took her mother’s life in 1966.
“There was a stalled semi at the bottom of the hill (south of Alta Vista), it was raining, and there was a car coming in the other direction,” Sciacca said. “By the time my dad saw the semi it was too late.”
Sciacca’s mother was killed in the crash. Her father lost his left eye and suffered five skull fractures, but later recovered. Sciacca said she “has a list going” of people that have been hurt or killed in accidents along the highway through the years.
“It’s going to take a bit longer, but that’s the story with any detour,” Sciacca said. “It’s still worth the extra time to visit Council Grove.”
Wildcat Construction Co. of Wichita is the primary contractor for the $52.3 million project. The highway is scheduled to reopen this fall, and the final phase of the K-177 construction project is set to begin in March 2023.