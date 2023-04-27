World-renowned comedian Brian Regan is returning to the Little Apple this weekend.
Regan is performing his profanity-free brand of stand-up at McCain Auditorium as part of this season’s McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Regan last performed for a sold-out McCain Auditorium in 2015. In an email interview this week with The Mercury, he joked that the last time he was in Manhattan, “I remember thinking, ‘There is no better place on Earth than Manhattan, Kansas.’ At least I think that was Manhattan, Kansas.”
Regan has performed stand-up comedy for more than 30 years. He wrote that the comedy scene has returned to a “relatively normal state” after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think the pandemic is officially over,” Regan wrote. “It would be nice if there was a newspaper headline that read COVID SHMOVID!”
Regan said one of the first shows he performed at the beginning of the pandemic involved every comedian using a different microphone.
“It’s nice to be back to everyone on the same mic,” Regan wrote.
Following Regan’s night in Manhattan, he heads to his native Florida for four shows in May.
“I grew up in Miami and started doing comedy at a club in Fort Lauderdale called ‘The Comic Strip,’” Regan wrote. “I worked at that club as a busboy, and they would let me go onstage each night to do five minutes. When the show was over, I would have to empty the trash into the dumpster in the parking lot behind the club.
“Now, I am proud to say, I empty the trash into the dumpster in the parking lot behind theaters!”
Regan visits about 100 cities every year as he continues touring. He made his TV debut in 1991 on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” and his first one-hour comedy show, titled “Standing Up,” debuted on Comedy Central in 2007.
On his “Standing Up” debut, Regan told a joke about not being very smart in elementary school.
He said he had trouble learning the plural forms of words, especially the words moose, mouse and ox. He couldn’t understand why their plural versions — moose, mice, and oxen — were so different.
The joke culminates with Regan exclaiming, “I saw the flock of moosen, and meesen, in the woodsen!”
Regan told The Mercury he’s still confused by some plural words.
“The moosen and the meesen are in the woodsen!” Regan wrote.
Tickets are available at mccain.k-state.edu/events.
