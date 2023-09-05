Jury selection began Tuesday in Riley County District Court in a trial for a man charge with the 2022 killing of a soldier in Aggieville.
Tremelle Montgomery, a 21-year-old soldier, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing fellow soldier Joshua Wardi, 21, of Fort Riley in February 2022.
According to court documents, police responded to reports of gunshots outside an Aggieville bar. Upon arrival, they found soldier Wardi dead. Officers chased chased Montgomery on Moro Street until one of two gunshot rounds hit Montgomery in the leg, which kept him from running.
Montgomery is also charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
The victims of attempted murder and aggravated assault include Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.
Earlier this year, police arrested Jordan Prather, 24, and Edward Javante Wright, 27, both of Junction City.
Both men are also charged in connection with the first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said they were accomplices in the shooting.
Judge John Bosch and the attorneys examined whether the 61 potential jurors are able to decide a verdict fairly. As of Tuesday morning, five potential jurors were excused because of conflicts of interest related to work, relationships with police officers and memory loss.
Trinity Muth is the county prosecutor in the case, while Brenda Jordan represents the defendant. The trial is scheduled to go all day through Friday, with a verdict expected on Monday.