A jury has found a Manhattan man guilty of all 17 charges he faced in a child rape case.
Jurors on Thursday delivered the verdict against Alan Ingwersen, 67, who was charged in Riley County District Court with five counts of rape, four counts of criminal sodomy, and eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The victim is a then-15-year-old girl, the daughter of his then-girlfriend.
The charges stemmed from incidents that happened between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 9, 2020. During that time, the girl testified Ingwersen groped her breasts and buttocks and engaged in oral and penetrative sex with her. In an initial interview with the police, Ingwersen admitted to some, but not all, of the acts.
The girl was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
Jurors reached a verdict after spending most of Thursday afternoon in deliberation.
Lawyers gave their final arguments Thursday morning.
Bethany Fields, the attorney representing the plaintiff, asked the jury to take in the girl’s testimony and to acknowledge that none of these acts were done with consent. Fields asked them why the girl would go through all of the interviews, and get sexual assault tests done if what happened was not true or if she had given consent.
Fields said all of the acts occurred at Ingwersen's home, where the girl and her mother lived. Field said the girl was pinned down in certain instances, and that she always tried to be on the phone with a friend to avoid him. Field said those things showed she was overcome by force or fear, which is one of the criteria for the crimes.
Defense attorney Barry Clark argued that Ingwersen has admitted to some of the acts he is accused of, but not all. Clark asked the jury to look at all counts and assess each of them independently.
Clark said the girl’s story has gotten bigger and more detailed as time has gone on, and there are inconsistencies in her stories. Clark reminded the jury that they must rule on evidence and prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the defendant is guilty.
Judge Grant Bannister set Ingwersen's sentencing for December.