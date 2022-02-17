A Riley County jury on Wednesday night found an Illinois man guilty on half of his 10 counts for a night where he abused and held his ex-girlfriend captive at a Manhattan hotel.
Around 9:15 p.m. after six hours of deliberation, the jury found Isain Lopez, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.
The jury found him not guilty of a second count of aggravated kidnapping, a second count of robbery, a second count of aggravated battery, a second count of criminal threat and attempted rape.
On the evening of Aug. 20, 2020, and early morning of Aug. 21, 2020, Lopez accused his former girlfriend of cheating on him, then he strangled and hit her while keeping her captive at the Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
The woman said she had previously been in a relationship with Lopez and joined the military to get away from Lopez.
Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison presided over the case. Trinity Muth and Barry Wilkerson were the prosecuting attorneys.
Lewison raised Lopez's bond to $1 million and set a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to schedule his sentencing.
Lopez, who is in Riley County Jail, wasn't present for the trial. Wilkerson said Lopez wasn't happy with his attorney and decided on Monday to represent himself.
Lopez requested a continuance to prepare for the trial, but Lewison did not grant it and the trial began Tuesday afternoon.
On several occasions, Lewison made it known to Lopez he could join at any time. Wilkerson said he has never seen a defendant not show up to trial.