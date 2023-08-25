A jury convicted a Manhattan man for attempted first-degree murder in Riley County District Court Friday.
The jury found Torrey Lindsay, 39, of Manhattan, guilty on one count of attempted murder for shooting his ex-girlfriend, Kaleigh Dooley, 37. He was also found guilty of robbery, domestic battery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The jury found Lindsay not guilty of a separate count of aggravated assault.
The charges were related to two incidents in 2021, when he chased Dooley in his vehicle and shot at her.
The seven women and five men made the decision after deliberating for two hours following the attorneys’ closing arguments.
As Judge Kendra Lewison listed additional guilty verdicts of criminal discharge of a weapon and aggravated intimidation of a victim, Lindsay slumped in his chair and put his face in folded arms.
Dooley reported that Lindsay tried to run her off the road June 9, 2021, between the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Marlatt Avenue and Colonial Gardens. A friend of Lindsay and Dooley testified that he “bear hugged” her to steal her cell phone with force.
Lindsay’s guilty verdict of a separate aggravated assault occurred during the attempted murder on Oct. 10, 2021, while driving along Kansas Highway 18. Kimberly Jones, a resident near Ogden, testified that Lindsay attempted to run Dooley off the road between the Ogden exit and the bridge above the Kansas River.
He shot at her through his passenger window and hit the back door of Dooley’s GMC Yukon because she sped up. Then, he cut her off and braked to pull up to the other side, then shot at Dooley through his driver-side window. The shot shattered her passenger-side window, and the glass lodged in Dooley’s eyebrow.
Dooley said she immediately called 911. Lindsay called police one minute and nine seconds later to allege that Dooley had shot at him.
He later changed his statement to say her passenger window appeared shattered when he passed her, and that Dooley “made a gun motion” at him with her hand.
Police found gun shot residue in Lindsay’s door and upon his face. Police dogs found a .22-caliber silver Derringer pistol 42 feet from the road.
The prosecution traced the weapon back to Radcliff, Kentucky, where Lindsay’s motorcycle club traveled occasionally.
County prosecutor Trinity Muth admitted that he could not trace the weapon back to Kentucky but told the jury members to use their “common sense” during deliberation.
Lewison and the attorneys agreed to meet on Sept. 1 to set up a sentencing.